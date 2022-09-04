1
See beautiful photo of Fatau Dauda and his son

Fatau Dauda Son.jfif Fatau Dauda and his son

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda put his son on display on social media with the boy looking all grown.

The ex-Orlando Pirates player and his wife welcomed Ryan who is their first baby early this year.

The couple released a picture of the newest member of their family in January 2022.

This is the second time the goalkeeper is posting his son on social media after his first post to announce the birth of his son.

Fatau Dauda got married to his wife Failatu Alhassan in March 2021 in a well-attended wedding event.

The goalkeeper was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played two matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.

He made 26 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana.



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
