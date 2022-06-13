0
Menu
Sports

See beautiful photos of Fabio Gama's wife and children at Kotoko coronation

Fabio Gama White Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko win GPL title

Kuami Eugene, others perform at Kotoko coronation

Kotoko to represent Ghana in Africa

Whereas it is a common feature in various European leagues, the fashion of footballers bringing their families onto the pitch for the last games of the season is unknown to Ghanaian football culture.

However, Kumasi Asante Kotoko seem to be rewriting the script with players now celebrating seasonal success with their loved ones.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season and some players, particularly the foreign ones brought their spouses to mark the coronation.

Among those players is Brazilian attacking midfielder Fabio Gama who missed a chunk of the season due to injury.

Fabio Gama brought his wife and children to the pitch to witness Asante Kotoko update their trophy cabinet with one more league title – their 25th title.

Kotoko received the gold medals and honors after they thumped relegated Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

A brace from George Mfegue and a freekick goal from left-back Imoro Ibrahim sealed the victory for Asante Kotoko as the record holders of the league celebrated their trophy coronation with a victory.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up
Related Articles: