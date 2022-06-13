See beautiful photos of Fabio Gama's wife and children at Kotoko coronation

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko win GPL title

Kuami Eugene, others perform at Kotoko coronation



Kotoko to represent Ghana in Africa



Whereas it is a common feature in various European leagues, the fashion of footballers bringing their families onto the pitch for the last games of the season is unknown to Ghanaian football culture.



However, Kumasi Asante Kotoko seem to be rewriting the script with players now celebrating seasonal success with their loved ones.



On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season and some players, particularly the foreign ones brought their spouses to mark the coronation.



Among those players is Brazilian attacking midfielder Fabio Gama who missed a chunk of the season due to injury.

Fabio Gama brought his wife and children to the pitch to witness Asante Kotoko update their trophy cabinet with one more league title – their 25th title.



Kotoko received the gold medals and honors after they thumped relegated Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



A brace from George Mfegue and a freekick goal from left-back Imoro Ibrahim sealed the victory for Asante Kotoko as the record holders of the league celebrated their trophy coronation with a victory.







