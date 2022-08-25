See rare throwback photo of football star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's throwback picture has emerged online as many cannot hold back but have a good laugh at how he looked in his lower teens.

The worn-out photo shows young Agyemang-Badu looking fly while holding his waist in a pose in his faded blue jeans, with a wine long-sleeve shirt well tucked in, showing off his black belt. He completed his look with white sandals and dark sunglasses.



Agyemang Badu is one of many players that can boast of winning a trophy for the Nation. He won two trophies for Ghana at the U-20 level.



The former Udinese midfielder's name rings a bell when talking about the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 as he scored Ghana's winning penalty against Brazil in the final.



The former Kotoko player announced his retirement from international football in December 2020. During his 12 years period with Black Stars, he made 78 appearances and scored 11 goals.

He is yet to hang up his boots and has recently penned a year's deal with Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics.



