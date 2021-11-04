See the list of players invited for Black Stars games against Ethiopia and South Africa

• Edmund Addo and Afena Gyan have earned a Black Stars call-up

• Mubarak Wakaso and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu return to the squad after their exclusion from previous games



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Black Stars Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, has invited 28 players to camp for Ghana’s two games in the 2022 World Cup Group Qualifiers.



The Serbian coach at a short media briefing held at the Ghana Football Association named all the players he intends to have in camp for the games.



Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu return to the squad after a short period away from the team.



The gaffer, however, did not make any changes to the goalkeepers as Richard Ofori has been left out once again.

Sheriff Taripol’s Edmund Addo and AS Roma teenager, Afena Gyan have been handed their debut call up into the Black Stars.



Despite rumours of picking a knock at training, Thomas Partey has been included in the squad.



Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew were included in the squad as well.



Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom also makes a return after three years away from the Black Stars.



Ethiopia will host Ghana at the Orlando stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The Black Stars will later come up against South Africa in the return leg on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

See the full list of invited players below











