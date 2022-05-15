6
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old photo of Ghana’s incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has emerged online.

In the black and white photo, it shows the young Akufo-Addo wearing boxing gloves and in a pose as though he was about to throw a punch.

It is unclear how old the president was in this photo but he looked no older than 10-years-old.

It has been said that a young Akufo-Addo was a huge fan of boxing and attempted a professional career in the sport.

He also played golf and football at some point in his development.

Here is the photo:

