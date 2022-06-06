5
See videos and photos from Alexandre Djiku's beautiful wedding ceremony

Alexander Djiku omitted from Black Stars squad

Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener

Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar

Black Stars defender, Alexandre Kwabena Baidoo Djiku, has married his long-time girlfriend Heley in a colourful ceremony in France.

The new couple have two children in their long-time relationship namely, Wesley and Elyana Djiku.

Djiku who kept the news about his wedding on the low was spotted in a video enjoying his moment of becoming a husband with some friends at the ceremony.

According to reports, he excused himself from the Black Stars squad due to his wedding.

This is the first time the Strasbourg defender missed out on call-ups since his debut against Mali in 2020.

In his absence, Ghana have played two games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars have won one and drawn one.

