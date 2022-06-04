3
Menu
Sports

Seer Gyan runs away from doom prophecy against Asante Kotoko

Video Archive
Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seer Gyan tips Hearts of Oak to win league title

Kotoko draw with Ashgold at Len Clay

Asante Kotoko crowned champions of GPL

Ghanaian prophet, Seer Gyan, became a subject of interest for many Asante Kotoko fans following the Porcupine Warrior's triumph in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Seer Gyan before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League prophesied that Asante Kotoko will never win the league as their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak have already been crowned champions in the spiritual realm.

Despite Accra Hearts of Oak's poor showing in the league, Seer Gyan insisted in an interview with Royal TV on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that the Phobians will overtake Asante Kotoko to win the league.

Asked whether fourth-place Hearts will win the league with just four matches to go, Seer Gyan responded. "This is what makes me a prophet. The things that I say, are not in any book for you to copy. I want Ghanaians to know that God has given me 'dunamis'. When we say dunamis, we are talking about power. It is a Greek word and people with dunamis are the people whose prophecies come to pass," he insisted.

Unfortunately for Seer Gyan, Asante Kotoko and not Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League.

Reacting to Asante Kotoko's victory, Seer Gyan run away from his prophecy insisting that the video of him prophesizing that the Porcupines will not win the league was an old video.

Watch Seer Gyan's denial in the video below from 1:15:00:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: