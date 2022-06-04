Seer Gyan runs away from doom prophecy against Asante Kotoko

Seer Gyan tips Hearts of Oak to win league title

Ghanaian prophet, Seer Gyan, became a subject of interest for many Asante Kotoko fans following the Porcupine Warrior's triumph in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Seer Gyan before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League prophesied that Asante Kotoko will never win the league as their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak have already been crowned champions in the spiritual realm.



Despite Accra Hearts of Oak's poor showing in the league, Seer Gyan insisted in an interview with Royal TV on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that the Phobians will overtake Asante Kotoko to win the league.



Asked whether fourth-place Hearts will win the league with just four matches to go, Seer Gyan responded. "This is what makes me a prophet. The things that I say, are not in any book for you to copy. I want Ghanaians to know that God has given me 'dunamis'. When we say dunamis, we are talking about power. It is a Greek word and people with dunamis are the people whose prophecies come to pass," he insisted.

Unfortunately for Seer Gyan, Asante Kotoko and not Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League.



Reacting to Asante Kotoko's victory, Seer Gyan run away from his prophecy insisting that the video of him prophesizing that the Porcupines will not win the league was an old video.



Watch Seer Gyan's denial in the video below from 1:15:00:











