Seikwa Traditional Council congratulates Evelyn Badu

The Seikwa Traditional Council has congratulated Evelyn Badu for winning the CAF Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year awards.
The former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder picked the two awards at the CAF Awards ceremony held in Morocco on Thursday night.
The youngster was rewarded for his impressive performances at the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt last year.
She won the top scorer in that competition and was also adjudged the best player of the tournament.
Badu who hails from Seikwa has acknowledged the commendation from the Traditional Council in a post.
Evelyn Badu has been appointed captain of the Black Princesses team ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be played in Costa Rica.
