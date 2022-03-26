Selangor FC complete signing of Accra Lions defender Richmond Tetteh

Richmond Tetteh joins the Malaysian side until the end of the 2021/2022 season

Malaysian giants Selangor FC have completed the loan signing of defender Richmond Tetteh from Accra Lions.

The defender joins the Malaysian side until the end of the 2021/2022 season.



The Ghana Premier League side confirmed the transfer of the defender on their official social media page.



Accra Lions Football Club can confirm that our captain Richmond Tetteh Ankrah has today joined Malaysian giants Selangor FC on loan. The central defender played a major role in our team’s success in recent years.

ALFC-Team Manager Ishmael Hamidu said: “After all, he contributed to our club on and off the pitch, we couldn’t deny him his chance for greener pastures even though we know that we will miss him sorely in the rest of our Ghana Premier League campaign!”



After Salifu, Addo Tetteh (both Sporting Kansas City), Ayimbila (San Antonio FC) and Acheampong (CSKA Sofia 1948), Richmond has been the fifth player who left ALFC to sign a professional abroad within the last two months. We wish him the best of luck.