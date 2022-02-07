Senegal declares public holiday after win

They beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to earn their victory

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the football national team’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win.

The president who was outside the country has cancelled the last leg of his trip to welcome the football stars back into the country on Monday.



President Sall will award the team on Tuesday at the presidential palace, RTS television said.

Senegal won their first Afcon final after two previous defeats in the finals in 2002 and 2019.



They beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to earn their victory after the final ended goalless following extra time.