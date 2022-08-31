Senegal duo Koulibaly, Mendy roasted on social media after Chelsea's defeat to Southampton

Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy are trending after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Chelsea took the lead through Raheem Sterling, but Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong secured a home win.
While rival fans mock Koulibaly for failing to live up to his words about being the team's security, some Chelsea fans blame Mendy for conceding yet another avoidable goals.
During his first interaction with the fans after joining Chelsea this summer, Koulibaly vowed to be "the team's security." When he fails to deliver in games, his words have been used against him.
Whereas for Mendy, many Chelsea fans believe he could have saved the two goals he conceded after being in a good position and getting his hands on the ball.
Some opined that he should be dropped for Kepa Arrizabalaga in subsequent games. Mendy has conceded in four out of five games including making one error leading to a goal.
Meanwhile, Ghana's Mohammed Salisu had a decent game and came close to netting his team's third but Thiago Silva cleared his header off the line.
Below are some reaction on Mendy and Koulibaly
Koulibaly for Chelsea tonight, the security of the team fell asleep on duty????????
Koulibaly’s stats so far as a Chelsea player:
3 matches played— Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) August 30, 2022
2 losses
1 draw
0 wins
7 goals conceded
1 Red card
Security guard on duty ????????????
So the security man ( Koulibaly ) naaa this? Twea— ✞︎ MALLAM SHUGAR BREAD ✞︎ ❤️???????? (@sugarbread__) July 29, 2022
Best point dey offer better savings service pass Mendy , right now only God can save Abijan blues ????????
Mendy de3…— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 30, 2022
Mendy is turning into Kepa
No wins, no clean sheets, just losses and red cards.
Security man Koulibaly ???? pic.twitter.com/3GaNj8EqjN
Mendy ihn medicine finish????????????????????He has to go back to Senegal cos— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) August 30, 2022
Koulibaly Premier League— BASH-AAR ???? (@FaruqBashar) August 30, 2022
Attackers pic.twitter.com/sfgOl4FmLJ
Koulibaly de3 Ras Nene en bro that— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) August 30, 2022
Proper fraud security man ????????
No wonder Koulibaly had been hiding in Serie A all those years ????
Mendy's hands are gone…
Kepa seeing Mendy play week in week out pic.twitter.com/GRVaiKXRcV— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) August 30, 2022
Koulibaly lied to Chelsea fans sey he be a professional security man not knowing Niqqa be Kutukrom school cadet trainer ????????????— WORDS???????????????? (@__2Words) August 31, 2022
Koulibaly will handle security, Silva will handle economy. ????????????— Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) August 30, 2022
Koulibaly too which kind of Security this ???????? - Allowing Unarmed robbers to bribe him with toffee ???????????? - the first goal de3 security man take bribe ????????????????????— CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) August 30, 2022
Chelsea should have sold Mendy instead of Rudiger????????— Mr.AHENKORAH (@MrAhenkorah_) August 30, 2022
Mendy keeps conceding goals because his favorite song is “ Enter The Net “ by Shatta wale ???? ????— Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) August 30, 2022
Now I see why Donnarumma won best keeper ahead of mendy!
Mendy is complete shit! Na defense dey protect am— BISHOP ⚔️ (@opeolu_wa) August 30, 2022
Mendy and Koulibaly really scammed Chelsea ????
