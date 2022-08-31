0
Senegal duo Koulibaly, Mendy roasted on social media after Chelsea's defeat to Southampton

Koulibaly And Mendy 765 Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy are trending after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Chelsea took the lead through Raheem Sterling, but Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong secured a home win.

While rival fans mock Koulibaly for failing to live up to his words about being the team's security, some Chelsea fans blame Mendy for conceding yet another avoidable goals.

During his first interaction with the fans after joining Chelsea this summer, Koulibaly vowed to be "the team's security." When he fails to deliver in games, his words have been used against him.

Whereas for Mendy, many Chelsea fans believe he could have saved the two goals he conceded after being in a good position and getting his hands on the ball.

Some opined that he should be dropped for Kepa Arrizabalaga in subsequent games. Mendy has conceded in four out of five games including making one error leading to a goal.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Mohammed Salisu had a decent game and came close to netting his team's third but Thiago Silva cleared his header off the line.

Below are some reaction on Mendy and Koulibaly





































Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
