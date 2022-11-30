‘Senegal would be unstoppable with Mane’ - Fans rue Sadio's absence from Teranga Lions squad

Sadio Mane missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Fans in Africa believe Senegal would have been too hot to handle had they had Sadio Mane in the squad during their 2022 World Cup campaign.

The Teranga Lions beat Ecuador 2-1 courtesy of goals from winger Ismaila Sarr and captain Kalidou Koulibaly to become the first African country to qualify for the Round of 16 on Tuesday.



Supporters, however, feel they would have sealed their place earlier and go far had the Bayern Munich forward, who was ruled out of the tournament by an injury, been around.



This is for Mane



A big congratulations to Senegal the first African country to make it to the round of 16. I am supper happy. Sadio Mane, this is for you. - @sarahprincessst



It hurts not to have Mane around



Nothing in this World Cup hurts as much as not seeing Sadio Mane alongside the Senegal squad. Get well soon Champ. - @isaacmofe010

Senegal would be unstoppable with Mane



This Senegal team would have been unstoppable in the World Cup if Sadio Mane was playing.



@imbrakoby



Senegal has qualified to the Round 16 of the World Cup without Sadio Mane. This team is good, imagine he plays? - @I_Am_Winter



Koulibaly eased Mane pain



Koulibaly made the people of Senegal forget about Sadio Mane with that match winner. - @obrempong__

Senegal are through to the Round of 16. What a game they played against Ecuador. Kalidou Koulibaly, what a player, captain fantastic. Sadio Mane will be delighted. - @am_Obinna



Nigeria should follow Senegal’s example



Despite losing Sadio Mane their best player, Senegal are progressing to #Qatar2022 knockout stages. All Nigeria needs is unbiased players selections by [Jose] Peseiro to be at the next World Cup. - Ibukun Aluko



Cisse deserves more respect



I’m furious at people still sleeping on Senegal coach Aliou Cisse who qualified Senegal for the World Cup for the first time in 16 years in 2018, won Afcon in 2021, and now advanced from the group stages for just their second time ever without star man Sadio Mane. Absolute Legend. - @SMadeforu





Senegal reaping fruits of hard work



Senegal have come a long way, from the Africa Nations Cup to the World Cup qualifiers and now coming out of the group stage without Sadio Mane. The ride doesn't have fairy tale written all over it, it is down to proper scouting, hard work and sheer determination from this team. - @StanleyMikeCB



Koulibaly replaced Mane







Congratulations Senegal, we're proud of you guys. Fantastic performance, [Kalidou] Koulibaly you've taken Sadio Mane’s position perfectly. Carry the team to the final bro. - @shaddymm1



Koulibaly stepping in Sadio Mane’s shoes to make sure Senegal qualifies, best defender ever. -@obrempong__

Senegal where they should be



The whole of Africa tipped Senegal to go far in this tournament. Gradually, they are making the progress we want. Well done Teranga Lions. - Adu Kofi Tutuskele



We have always tipped Senegal to do well in this World Cup and that is exactly what they have done notwithstanding the loss they suffered at first. This is one team that the African continent is confident won't disappoint. - Mathew Oyeniyi



Semi-final possible



The only African team I trust to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in history. Congratulations to Senegal. - Bra Joe