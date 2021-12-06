Senegalese referee vindicated as FIFA throws out South Africa petition

Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds

SAFA wanted a lifetime ban on referee Maguette Ndiaye



SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS



The decision by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to reject the petition by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for a replay of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana also vindicates the match official on the day.



SAFA after their 1-0 defeat to Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the World Cup qualifiers blamed referee Maguette Ndiaye for awarding the decisive penalty for the Black Stars.



Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye was called criticized by South Africans as they alleged that he fixed the game for the host nation as Ghana needed to win by all means.



SAFA claimed that he committed seventy errors in the game and as such should be given a lifetime ban by the World’s football governing body to give the Senegalese official a lifetime ban.

But FIFA has rejected the SAFA petition thereby clearing referee Maguette Ndiaye of any wrongdoing in the said game.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, December 3, 2021.



This means that Ndiaye still stands a chance of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as part of the African contingent.



Meanwhile, the South African Football Association has hinted that they will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



