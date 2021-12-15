Senegalese referee who handled Ghana vs South Africa match selected for 2021 AFCON

Referee, Maguette Ndiaye

SAFA accusess Maqqutte Ndiaye for Match manipulation

SAFA file official compliant to FIFA



FIFA rejects SAFA protest



Senegalese referee, Ndiaye Maguette, who officiated the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa has been selected for the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Cameroon.



Maquette was in the spotlight after the Ghana-South Africa match. He awarded the Black Stars a penalty that decided the tie at the Cape Coast Stadium in November. The win propelled Ghana to progress to the playoffs at the expense of the Bafana Bafana.



South Africa pointed fingers at the FIFA official for awarding Ghana what they termed as a 'dubious' penalty.

The South African Football Association(SAFA) in regard filed a protest against Ndiaye for allegedly manipulating the results in favour of Ghana.



FIFA on December 3, 2021, dismissed SAFA's protest, hence, vindicating the match official of all the allegations.



Following FIFA's ruling, CAF has included the referee in a tall list of referees that will handle the AFCON next month.



Among the names is Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, who is set to make his debut at the AFCON.



The one-month tournament is set to commence in 25 days time.