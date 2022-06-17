0
Menu
Sports

Sensational Ghanaian kid Kamaldeen Sulemana shortlisted for 2022 Golden Boy award

Download 2 1.jpeg Kamaldeen Sulemana

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Sensational Ghanaian kid Kamaldeen Sulemana has been shortlisted for the 2022 Golden Boy award, Dailymailgh.com can officially confirm.

The 20-year-old had a blistering start to live in the French Ligue 1 after joining Stade de Rennes for the 2021-22 season.

He provided some crucial assists and wowed the French Ligue 1 enthusiasts with scintillating performances in the league and Cup tournaments.

He joined the club from the Denmark Superligaen team, FC Nordsjaelland and took the French Ligue 1 by storm with his impressive showings in the league.

He was named as the best U21 Dribbler in Europe’s Top 5 leagues and was one of the youngsters to help Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede