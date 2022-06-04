Senya Sharks sign partnership deal with Elbee

Officials of Elbee and Sharks at the signing ceremony

Senya Sharks and ELBEE brand distributors of electricals and home appliances have reached a partnership agreement, whereby the Company which deals in home appliances and electrical materials is to become the beach soccer club's official appliance partners for the current FA Cup and next league season.

This refreshing partnership will be a major boost for Senya Sharks as the club seeks to travel outside the shores of Ghana to participate in International beach soccer friendlies so as to consolidate the Company's International expansion to ensure it continues to be a benchmark beach soccer club both on and off the sea shores.



The agreement was made official at a short ceremony held at the Company's office at North Kaneshie, Accra and will see the beach soccer club now bearing the name *Elbee* *Senya* *Sharks* .



On his part, Mr Tilokani, MD, ELBEE brands in Ghana says, "I am passionate about sports and saw this as an opportunity to come on board to help discover raw talents in beach soccer and I saw Senya Sharks as a perfect match for our brand".



According to Mr. Tilokani, they seek a long term partnership with the beach soccer from SENYA BEREKU in the Central Region to ensure that his brand and the club get success both off and on the beach arena.



Michael Morrison, Board member and Vice President of Senya Sharks.



"We are pleased to announce this new partnership and journey with the Elbee brand a leading brand that will help in the continuation of growing and advancing beach soccer in our community called Senya BEREKU.

According to him,the partnership would really seek to bring a new chapter in the history of the beach soccer club by therefore helping to build a beach soccer arena in SENYA BEREKU.



We reckon this partnership will help both sides to push the limits even further and get a spotlight at the playground.



Meanwhile Emmanuel Austin Baah, Communications Manager of Senya Sharks conveyed their appreciation to the Elbee brand for the opportunity to serve and develop the brand together and promised to make the brand flourish in the Ghanaian vibrant market.



The partnership kicks off with mouth watering packages for the Club's best performing players, management and supporters.



Austin Baah added that even after the expiration of the current deal, they would still renew due to the successes it promised and chalked over the year.



He was optimistic and excited about the Club's partnership with ELBEE.