Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic linked with Kotoko coaching job

Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic

Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

With coach Mariano Barreto reportedly on his way out of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic has been rumored to be high on the list of potential replacements.

Kotoko’s trophiless season has caused a lot of havoc among the management and board members of the Porcupines.



Sources reveal that that the top board of the club are divided with the majority supporting the sacking the management and the entire technical team.



Asante Kotoko ended the 2020/21 season without a trophy.



Kotoko placed second on the GPL and also missed out on the MTN FA Cup quarter-finals to Berekum Chelsea.



Head coach of Kotoko Mariano Barreto has openly names some challenges which caused the club's poor run in the just-ended season and added that he would not hesitate to quit the club if the issues are not addressed.



It is believed his actions has infuriated some persons at Kotoko who are looking to bring in a new coach.

Former Berekum Chelsea and Ashgold Serbian trainer might be one of the options Kotoko are looking out for.



Tanasijevic is currently with Vietnam side Fc Thanh Hoa as the assistant coach.



At the helm of affairs for Berekum Chelsea in the 2017/18 truncated season, Tanasijevic beat Accra Hearts at Berekum and drew with Kotoko in Kumasi, and placed 9th on the league before the season was cancelled.



He later joined Ashgold and trained with the club for weeks but left before the season started.



His current club, Fc Thanh Hoa is placed 5th in the Vietnam premiership.