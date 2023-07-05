Serbian outfit FK Radnički Niš unveil new signing Francis Andy Kumi

Ghanaian attacker Francis Andy Kumi

Serbian top-flight club, FK Radnički Niš has completed the signing of Ghanaian attacker Francis Andy Kumi.

The Serbian club unveiled the new signing on Tuesday, July 4, after the player inked the dotted lines of his contract.



At FK Radnički Niš, Francis Andy Kumi has been signed with a lot of expectations and will have a key role to play for the team during the upcoming 2023/24 football season.



The talented attacker has signed a three-year contract with FK Radnički Niš and leaves Kotoku Royals where he enjoyed a stellar spell in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Although Kotoku Royals suffered relegation at the end of the season, Francis Andy Kumi managed to establish himself as a top star and finished the league campaign as one of the best forwards in the league.



He formerly played for giants Asante Kotoko and is now opening a new chapter of his career in Serbia with FK Radnički Niš.