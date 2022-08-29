0
Serie A club Cremonese announce signing of Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena Gyan Cremonese Felix Afena-Gyan with an official from Cremonese

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian Serie A, side Cremonese have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan.

Felix Afena-Gyan joined the Serie A newcomers from AS Roma after reaching an agreement.

The Ghanaian striker arrived at the club over the weekend and successfully underwent his medicals at Cremonese, before signing the contract.

AS Roma transferred Afena-Gyan to Cremonese for a fee worth 6 million euros plus 3 million euros in add-ons.

The departure of Afena-Gyan from AS Roma came as a big surprise after the club signed a new contract with him which runs till 2026.

He made his debut against Cagliari in Serie A in November 2022, before scoring his first two goals in the victory over Genoa.

He was part of AS Roma’s squad that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

