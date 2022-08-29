Serie A club Cremonese announce signing of Felix Afena-Gyan

Italian Serie A, side Cremonese have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan.
Felix Afena-Gyan joined the Serie A newcomers from AS Roma after reaching an agreement.
The Ghanaian striker arrived at the club over the weekend and successfully underwent his medicals at Cremonese, before signing the contract.
AS Roma transferred Afena-Gyan to Cremonese for a fee worth 6 million euros plus 3 million euros in add-ons.
The departure of Afena-Gyan from AS Roma came as a big surprise after the club signed a new contract with him which runs till 2026.
He made his debut against Cagliari in Serie A in November 2022, before scoring his first two goals in the victory over Genoa.
He was part of AS Roma’s squad that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:
JNA/KPE
- 'Never give up' - Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to comeback win over Fulham
- 'That feeling when you hit the back of the net' - Joseph Paintsil
- Jeremie Frimpong grabs brace in Bayer Leverkusen's win over Mainz
- I don't care about monkey chants' - Ajax striker Brian Brobbey
- Video: Watch Clifford Aboagye's goal for Querétaro FC
- Read all related articles