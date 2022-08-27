Serie A side Udinese announce signing of Ghanaian youngster Raymond Asante

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
The 18-year-old joins the club on a five-year deal from Ghanaian First Division side Young Apostles FC for an undisclosed fee.
The offensive winger is capable of playing behind the striker. Asante is gifted with great speed and creativity in one-on-one.
He was one of the standout players in the First Division league last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the process.
The highly-rated forward was adjudged Man of the Match on four occasions last term. His impressive performances saw him being linked with a move to several clubs from Europe, however, he has opted to join the Serie A side.
https://twitter.com/Udinese_1896/status/1563080370156814336
