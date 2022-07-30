0
Serie B side Genoa ready to keep Caleb Ekuban despite Trabzonspor interest

Italian Serie B side, Genoa are ready to keep Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban despite Trabzonspor's interest.

The former Leeds United forward who joined the club last summer from Trabzonspor struggled.

Ekuban scored just once and assisted twice.

After Genoa suffered relegation to Serie B, several clubs have expressed their interest in signing Ekuban this summer.

However, Genoa are eager to keep the Ghana forward as their hope to return to the Serie A next season.

Ekuban put up a decent performance in Genoa's final pre-season against Lazio despite failing to find the back of the net.

