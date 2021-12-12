Seth Osei named MVP in Ashgold win over WAFA

Match-winner Seth Osei was named Man of the Match after AshantiGold managed a huge 1-0 win at AshantiGold on Sunday, 12 December 2021.
The silky midfielder slot home the match-winner just before the half-hour mark and that sealed the points.
WAFA SC dominated the first half but could not find the back of the net.
It started in the sixth minute when striker Justus Torsutsey sent in a cross from the left but it lacked the connection to turn it into a goal.
WAFA won a free kick at the edge of the box but Sampson Agyapong's effort was cleared out by the visitors.
Midfielder Eric Esso struck one over the goal post after winning the second ball in the middle of the park.
Before the halftime whistle, Osei was been brought down in what could have been a good scoring opportunity.
