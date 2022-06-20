0
Menu
Sports

Seth Paintsil scores in TSV Hartberg's pre-season draw

Seth Paintsil Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Seth Paintsil scored for Austrian side TSV Hartberg in pre-season as they drew 2-2 draw with SV Licht Loidl Lafnitz in Mönichkirchen.

The 26-year-old scored the goal for the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Paintsil is continuing where he left off last season with four goals in 20 matches.

It was the first test match for the team.

Hartberg will play second match on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in Heiligenkreuz am Waasen.

Painstil is preparing for his second season with Hartberg after joining on a free transfer last season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo