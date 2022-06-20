Seth Paintsil scores in TSV Hartberg's pre-season draw

Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil

Seth Paintsil scored for Austrian side TSV Hartberg in pre-season as they drew 2-2 draw with SV Licht Loidl Lafnitz in Mönichkirchen.

The 26-year-old scored the goal for the Austrian Bundesliga side.



Paintsil is continuing where he left off last season with four goals in 20 matches.



It was the first test match for the team.

Hartberg will play second match on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in Heiligenkreuz am Waasen.



Painstil is preparing for his second season with Hartberg after joining on a free transfer last season.