Seth Panwum to chair 15-Member National Sports Authority Board

Seth Panwum is new chair of the National Sports Authority board

Source: GNA

Mr. Seth Panwum, has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to chair a 15-Member Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Mr. Panwum, former Chairman of Wa All Stars was a member of the previous Board and has now received the nod to chair the NSA Board for four years.



The 15-Member Board consists of Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association in 2017, the Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, and Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee.



Others are, Mr. Frank Kwesi Agyeman of the Security Services Sports Association, Mr. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai of the Tertiary institutions, Mr. Noah Bagerbaseh Bukari, the Director of the National Sports College, Winneba, Mr. Eric Mensah Bonsu of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The rest are, Gladys Mamtee Osabutey of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Eric Nkansah of the Ministry of Education, Stanley Blankson Jnr – Minister’s nominee, Emmanuel Tuffour – Minister’s nominee, Nana Yaw Sarkodie Aboagye – President’s nominee and Johnso Kwaku Adu – President’s nominee.



A letter signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare on October 4, 2021, tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to swear in the members into office.