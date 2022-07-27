Seven Ghanaian journalists who are known supporters of Asante Kotoko

L-R Kwabena Yeboah, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Karl Tufuoh, Paul Adom, PJ Mosey, Songo, Jerome Otchere

Journalists seldomly declare their support for clubs, especially those with a high profile and fierce rivalry.

The rationale for not declaring which club they support is to avoid prejudice from rival fans regarding their opinions or reporting on a subject.



In Ghana, it is rare for journalists to declare their affection for the two glamorous clubs in the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



However, a few have made their affiliations to Kotoko known regardless of how the football circle will view their works.



Here are seven journalists whose affiliation to Asante Kotoko are known



Kwabena Yeboah



Kwabena Yeboah is a veteran broadcaster who works with Ghana Broadcasting cooperation. In an interview with Starr FM in September 2021, he made his love for Asante Kotoko known.



“...I keep making this point that because my uncle played for Kotoko from 1975, and he took me to camp, I was a ball boy of the team.

“I grew up loving Kotoko…I was with the team when it was transformed to win the cup in 1983. So, I have always been closely associated with Asante Kotoko,” Kwabena Yeboah explained to Nana Aba Anamoah on ‘Starr Chat’ programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



Countryman Songo



Patrick Osei Agymang popularly known as Countryman Songo is a broadcaster who works with Multimedia Group.



His affiliation with Kotoko is no secret as he has expressed many times on his show 'Fire for Fire'.



Songo is a management member who occupies a role in the communications team. His appointment was announced in January 2022.



Paul Adom-Otchere



Paul Adom-Otchere is a broadcast journalist. His love for Asante Kotoko is a piece of public knowledge.

Adom-Otchere served as Asante Communications director in 2013 under the Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong-led administration.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah



The seasoned journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah is the Sports head for Despite Media Group.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah made his affection for Asante Kotoko public on April 11, 2022 while reacting to a penalty awarded Kotoko in a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



"I am a Kotoko fan but the penalty awarded Asante Kotoko is doubtful," he said on Peace FM.



Moses Antwi Benefo



The ace Sports Journalist who has worked with Happy FM, Multimedia group, and other media houses.

He is known to be a through and through fan of Kotoko. His affiliation with the club is an open secret just like a few others.



In 2020 he was appointed the communication manager of the club. But due to unknown reasons, he stepped down from his role after four months.



Jerome Otchere



Jerome Otchere is a renowned journalist and a staunch Asante Kotoko fan. He worked for 12 years as the chief editor of Asante Kotoko's mouthpiece, Kotoko Express.



His love for Kotoko is an open secret as he has a website where he occasionally writes editorials about the club.



Karl Tufouh



Karl Tufouh is a veteran broadcaster who works with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

He made his love for Asante Kotoko known during an interview with former Black Stars captain Abedi Pele.



Karl made his love for Kotoko known while narrating how Abedi refused to join Asante Kotoko.



"...Alhaji Bedamooshi, the man who made sure that he stayed with RTU and unfortunately for my team then Kotoko, which was the reason why SK Manu(Kotoko board member) came to him...SK Manu promised him heaven and earth so that he could get him to play for Kotoko.



EE/KPE