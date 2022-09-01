1
Sports

Sevilla hope to sign Alexander Djiku on deadline day - Report

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla, have reportedly renewed their interest in Black Stars' defender Alexander Djiku.

The Strasbourg defender had a year left on his contract and was on the verge of joining Hoffenheim before the deal fell through.

Following the sale of Jules Kounde to Barcelona, Sevilla is looking to add Djiku to their defensive options.

Sevilla look to sign Djiku to boost their defensive option after the sale of Jule Kounde to Barcelona.

Southampton are also interested in the Ghanaian to replace departing defender, Jan Bednarek.

The 2022 summer transfer window will close on September 1, 2022, at the last hour.

