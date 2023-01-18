1
Sevilla submit €2 million bid to sign Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku

Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla have reportedly tabled a bid to sign Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku from French League One 1 side Strasbourg.

According to France news outlet L’Équipe, a €2 million bid has been sent to Strasbourg for the services of the Ghanaian defender who has six months left on his current contract.

Alexander Djiku joined Strasbourg from Caen in the summer of 2019 and has been playing at the Stade de la Meinau till date earning a Black Stars debut within the period.

Alexander Djiku has made a total of 63 appearances for the French side and has scored a goal.

He was also part of the 26-man Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

