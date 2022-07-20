Sevilla target Alexandre Djiku as replacement for Chelsea-bound Jules Kounde

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Alexandre Djiku named as Footballer of the Year at 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla has reportedly targeted Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku as the replacement for the departing Jules Kounde.



Jules Kounde is nearing a move from Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea submitted an improved bid of €50M plus €10M add-ons for the services of the 23-year-old.



As the negotiations between Chelsea and Sevilla reach the final stages for Kounde, L’Équipe has reported that Alexander Djiku could still leave Strasbourg in the wake of his failed move to Hoffenheim which collapsed over an agents’ commission issue.



Alexander Djiku is notably on Sevilla’s shortlist of potential successors in the likely event that Jules Koundé should leave to join Chelsea.

The Black Stars defender had an exceptional season after leading Strasbourg to finish 6th in the 2021/2022 French League 1.



Djiku was named the best foreign player and Ghana footballer of the year at the 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards.



