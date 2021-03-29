Seyi Shay 'E neva go better give you' feedback to Nigerian Idol contestant vex many

Seyi Shay (L) tell the contestant say e no go better give am lai lai

Seyi Shay Nigerian Idol feedback to one 17 year ol contestant don vex many young pipo across di west African kontri.

Di Nigerian Singer-songwriter tell di 17-year-old: 'You're Never Going to Make it as a Singer'.



For inside video clips of di audition wey don go viral, Seyi Shay wey no dey impressed wit di boy performance as e appear before di judges tell am say e no go make am as a singer but e fit make money as a song writer.



"Somebody don lie give you. Somebody tell you say make you come here do audition. Go back go tell dem say dem no be your friend because dis your audition, you no try.

"Your voice sweet to tok and e show wen you dey sing but your performance na zero. You no go ever make as a singer. I love you, you dey so sweet but you no be singer. You no be singer.



For song writing, hit me up, we fit tok but singing no go work. Sorry Darling'' she tok."