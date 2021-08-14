Shaka Mawuli joins Serie C side Lucchese

Ghana international Shaka Mawuli

Ghanaian footballer, Shaka Mawuli has signed a two-year contract with Serie C side Lucchese

The 23-year-old joins the Italian third division side on a free transfer after leaving US Sambenedettese.



Shaka Mawuli recovered from a serious knee injury last January is delighted with his new move.



"I am very happy to be here, I only learned of the interest last night and I was lucky enough to come here. I really want to make myself available to the club for all the trust they have had in me," he said at his unveiling.

Shaka Mawuli will play in group B of Lega Pro with Ancona Matelica, Fermana and Vis Pesaro from Marche and Pescara and Teramo from Abruzzo.



Shaka Mawuli made 20 appearances f0r US Sambenedettese in the 2020-21 season.