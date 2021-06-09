Shakhtar Donestk, Dynamo Kyiv make it difficult for other clubs to qualify for Champions League - Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana international Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana defender Najeeb Yakubu has said that it is difficult for other clubs in the Ukrainian top-flight to qualify for the UEFA Champions League due to the strength and quality of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv.

The Vorskla Poltava defender helped his side qualify for Europe’s third-tier competition, the UEFA Conference League.



With Vorskla finishing 5th on 41 points last season, the 20-year-old admits to difficulty in young clubs qualifying ahead of the top two clubs.



“As a young club, it is always difficult to qualify for the Champions League because you have Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv."



“We were targeting the Europa League but it did not happen."



“However we have qualified for the Europa Conference League and it is a good platform for us."

“Next season we shall fight for a better position.” Najeeb Yakubu told Africa-foot.com.



Dynamo Kyiv finished top of the 2020/21 Ukrainian top flight on 65 points with Shakhtar Donetsk placing second on 51.



Yakubu, 21, joined the Ukrainian top-flight side in 2018 from Newtown Youth, having already stayed briefly with UniStar Academy.



He made 19 appearances, registering one assist for his last term.