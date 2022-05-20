Shameful: Jerome Otchere reacts to video of referees being attacked in the full glare of police

Ghanaian journalist, Jerome Otchere

Former Editor-in-Chief of the Kotoko Express newspaper, Jerome Otchere, believes that the police and other security agencies who go to march venues are not contributing their quotas trio curb hooliganism.

According to the renowned sports journalist, the police are supposed to arrest hooligans and prosecute them for taking the law into their own hands but are not doing it thereby making the fight against hooliganism difficult.



Jerome Otchere made these remarks while reacting to a video of referees who were being attacked at a Division One League match venue in the full glare of the police.



In the viral video, the match officials who handled the game between Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, were attacked by the fans in the full glare of the police and other security officers who were present at the stadium.

"These are the kind of people Police must arrest and prosecute if we’re that serious about curbing hooliganism in our game but well, as always; normal day in ???????? football. Confront a referee, beat him, attack him. Nothing happens ☹️ So shameful!" he tweeted.



From a goal down in the first half, Liberty Professionals came back to record a 2-1 away win in Tema to boost their chances of qualifying for the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming 2021/2022 season.



