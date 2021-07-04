Shameful scenes as BA United fans attack referee for awarding penalty against them

• BA Fans assault referee Maxwell Hansen for awarding a penalty for R.T.U

•R.T.U are leaders of Zone One in the Division One League



• B.A United hosted R.T.U at home



Issues of hooliganism in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season have come up again as supporters of B.A United have been captured on tape assaulting a referee for awarding a penalty against them.



B.A United today, July 4, 2021, hosted Division One League Zone One Leaders Real Tamale United at the Coronation Park in Sunyani, and the game was tagged as the top table clash.

However, the game has ended prematurely as center referee Maxwell Hansen was seen in a video running for his life after being chased by fans of the home team like a "common thief".



According to reports, these hooligans claimed that referee Maxwell Hansen awarded a dubious penalty against them, hence, their decision to take the law into their own hands.



Watch the video below:



