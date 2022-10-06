2
Sharing the pitch with you was a joy; enjoy your retirement – Stephen Appiah to Kwadwo Asamoah

Stephen Appiah Vs Kwadwo Asamoah Cesena Vs Udinese Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephen Appiah | File photo

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah has extended a message of goodwill to former Black Stars teammate Kwadwo Asamoah on his retirement.

As reported by your most trusted football online portal in Ghana, Kwadwo Asamoah has decided to hang his boots.

Having learned of the decision, Stephen Appiah has taken to his social media to remember his playing days together with Kwadwo Asamoah.

In a post, he says it was a joy to have played with the multiple Italian Serie A champion.

“Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro,” Stephen Appiah shared on Twitter on Thursday evening.

