Sharing the pitch with you was a joy; enjoy your retirement – Stephen Appiah to Kwadwo Asamoah

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah has extended a message of goodwill to former Black Stars teammate Kwadwo Asamoah on his retirement.
As reported by your most trusted football online portal in Ghana, Kwadwo Asamoah has decided to hang his boots.
Having learned of the decision, Stephen Appiah has taken to his social media to remember his playing days together with Kwadwo Asamoah.
In a post, he says it was a joy to have played with the multiple Italian Serie A champion.
“Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro,” Stephen Appiah shared on Twitter on Thursday evening.
Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy.— Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) October 5, 2022
Enjoy retirement bro ???? pic.twitter.com/wYPbWLdBaH
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal for Ajax against Napoli
- Partey makes Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week
- Kwesi Nyantakyi opens up on why govt stopped investing in Ghana clubs
- My performance against Nigeria is my best so far - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- You were a great player by all standards – Asamoah Gyan eulogizes Kwadwo Asamoah
- Read all related articles