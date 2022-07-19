2
Sharon Sampson: Ghana's latest football sensation who doubles as a model

New Black Princess Forward, Sharon Esinam Sampson.jpeg New Black Princess forward, Sharon Esinam Sampson

Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Sharon Esinam Sampson is enjoying her time in the Ghana national team at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

She earned maiden call-up to the Black Princesses who are preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup U-20.

Born in Tamale but raised in Sweden, the 19-year-old who is the tallest player in the Black Princesses team is making waves in the media because of her football qualities and beauty.

She plays as an attacking player for Swedish sides Telge United Södertälje FK, Hammarby IF and Assyriska FF.

A visit to her Twitter page by GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun reveals that she is currently combining football, school, and modeling.

Sharon is currently signed by FYE Management, a Modeling Agency based in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

She is currently studying at Oakland University in Michigan, USA, and is a key player for the school team, Golden Grizzlies.

Check out photos of Sharon Esinam Sampson in the post below:

