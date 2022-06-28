Shatta Wale is my favourite Ghanaian musician - Andre Ayew

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has disclosed that he is a member of the Shatta Movement Family.



Al Sadd playmaker told veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah, that his love for Shatta Wale and his songs cannot be quantified.



Andre Dede Ayew mentioned Shatta Wale without hesitation when asked in an interview on GTV Sports+ to name his favorite Ghanaian musician.

“My favourite artist is Shatta Wale,” Andre Dede Ayew responded.



Andre Ayew is currently in Ghana, spending his summer holidays after ending his 2021/2022 season by winning the Premier League with Al Sadd.



He scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for Al Sadd in his first season in the Qatari league.



