0
Menu
Sports

She came an angel and left an angel - Sammy Kuffour pays tribute to daughter who died in 2003

Sammy Kuffour?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Kuffour eulogizes mother

Sammy Kuffour member of East Legon Executive Club

Kuffour opens up on childhood struggles

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour has eulogized her daughter Gaudiva who died in a swimming pool in 2003.

Kufuor said he daughter was gifted to him by God and that her transition was an act by God.

He explained on LifeStyle TV’s Heart and Soul programme that the death of his daughter opened some doors of opportunities as well.

“If I talk about the death of my daughter, I feel a lot of peace inside of me because she was so special. She came in as an angel and left as an angel.”

“She opened a lot of doors for me. And I remember when she died, amazing things happened. Bayern Munich gave me a private jet to park at the Kotoka International Airport for one week and finish everything I had to do before going back with the private jet.

“I got to know a lot of people in the world. A lot of Presidents. They just sent me mail and letters (to express their condolences) and I still have contact with them and so on. So I mean, it’s a privilege. For me, I believe his time is the best in my life and he is going to do it for me.”

Guadiva died in a swimming pool while Sammy Kuffour was with Bayern Munich in 2003.

Speaking on the demise after more than nineteen years, Sammy Kuffour said that in the wake of the incident, he received a prophecy from Archbishop Duncan Williams about the birth of his son.

“Archbishop Duncan Williams said something to me. He said you know what Sammy, God told me to tell you are going to have two boys,” Kuffour said.

“I doubted him because at that time I was not in my right senses. I had just lost my daughter and I was mourning and you come and tell me I am going to have two children, two boys, and I doubted.

But he added that the said prophecy came to pass ten months later.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
Alan Kyerematen is not a stronger candidate for NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe
Supreme Court to finally decide on E-Levy injunction
Game over for Wontumi as all his candidates for constituency polls lose?
Nyaho-Tamakloe recounts discussion with Akufo-Addo that got him furious
How an 'assassin' was sent to kill Barker-Vormawor at Ashaiman police cell
Related Articles: