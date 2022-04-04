4
She’s evil - Some Ghanaians react to latest court ruling on Odartey Lamptey’s divorce saga

119445788 Odarteylampteydivorcegloriaappiahandghanafootballerwhodnashowallenchildrennobeenown.png Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey wins case against ex-wife Gloria Appiah

Gloria Appiah given one month to vacate Odartey Lamptey’s mansion

Ghanaians urged to learn from Odartey Lamptey’s saga

Some Ghanaians on social media have resorted to the old adage of ‘fear women’ as a reaction to the traumatic experience former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey underwent in his bed to reclaim his 7-bedroom mansion from his ex-wife, Gloria.

After 20-years of marriage, Gloria Appiah filed for divorce after DNA tests revealed Odartey Lamptey was not the biological father of his three children.

Following the divorce, Gloria requested the court to grant her ownership of Lamptey’s 7-bedroom East Legon apartment but was refused by the judge in 2020.

She later filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but it was thrown out with an ultimatum to vacate the house in a month’s time.

Reacting to the new ruling by the court, some Ghanaians wondered why the ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey is still pursuing to own the apartment after causing several damages to the ex-player.

According to some, the current circumstance that Odartey Lamptey finds himself in should be a wake-up call for some Ghanaian men and players to ‘fear women.’

Although Odartey Lamptey is now married to actress Ruweida Yakuba with two children, some people believe there could be a reason why Gloria is still pursuing the case despite losing 2 court appeals.

Read some of the comments below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
