She’s evil - Some Ghanaians react to latest court ruling on Odartey Lamptey’s divorce saga

Ghanaians urged to learn from Odartey Lamptey’s saga



Some Ghanaians on social media have resorted to the old adage of ‘fear women’ as a reaction to the traumatic experience former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey underwent in his bed to reclaim his 7-bedroom mansion from his ex-wife, Gloria.



After 20-years of marriage, Gloria Appiah filed for divorce after DNA tests revealed Odartey Lamptey was not the biological father of his three children.



Following the divorce, Gloria requested the court to grant her ownership of Lamptey’s 7-bedroom East Legon apartment but was refused by the judge in 2020.



She later filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but it was thrown out with an ultimatum to vacate the house in a month’s time.

Reacting to the new ruling by the court, some Ghanaians wondered why the ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey is still pursuing to own the apartment after causing several damages to the ex-player.



According to some, the current circumstance that Odartey Lamptey finds himself in should be a wake-up call for some Ghanaian men and players to ‘fear women.’



Although Odartey Lamptey is now married to actress Ruweida Yakuba with two children, some people believe there could be a reason why Gloria is still pursuing the case despite losing 2 court appeals.



Read some of the comments below



He should sell the house to acquire a different one The lady might pull another stunt — Arise Ghana Youth (@arise_ghana) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey finally gets his mansion in East Legon since 2014 after his wife sued to claim the house



Big Win — Essel ????????✌️ (@thatEsselguy) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey winning his house in court I’m hearing ?SIIIIIUUUU — Nii Kpakpo Sama (@_nii_kpakpo) April 4, 2022

When Odartey Lamptey’s wife meets Jezebel pic.twitter.com/TiWWMjJOGK — M.I.R.E.K.U ♋️ (@_Nana_Mireku) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey has suffered. It has not been easy for him at all. — Sir Roy ????????????️ (@TheSirRoy) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey can sleep in peace now hmm some women err???????? — Leo De-Graft✊???????????????????? (@1OBOUR) April 4, 2022

You dey blame Odartey Lamptey but e be your girl dey control your Momo wallet ???? — King Usiph???????????????? ???????? ???????? (@usuphyoungslim) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey is now a winner. Hmm is not easy to win a fight with a woman, not any woman but a Delilah kind of a woman ????✌ — Karikari Armstrong (@ArmsKari) April 4, 2022

In all of these, God bless Odartey Lamptey for his kind of patience. Almost 10 years, and dude still rents leaving his mansion. May God reward him more than enough.



This woman has no shame! Smh. — Meek A. Akudago???????????????? (@Meek_AA) April 4, 2022

Former Ghana Int Odartey Lamptey has won back his East Legon mansion from his ex wife. The Accra Court finally ruled that Mr Lamptey can take possession of his house tomorrow. Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house ff their divorce — SAKYI (@OKUMAH_SAKYI) April 4, 2022

Odartey Lamptey is a very happy man right now — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) April 4, 2022

The fear of women is the beginning of knowledge, i just heard Odartey Lamptey gave his Ex-wife a house at Dome but she still wants to claim all properties from the man not knowing God is not a woman.✌???? — Ghana YesuBa ???????????????? (@ghanayezu) April 4, 2022

Ah Odartey Lamptey wanted to give his ex wife a house at Dome with two cars but she insisted she wants the one at East Legon? Ah Akuffo Addo be wicked bah this woman be wicked pass. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) April 4, 2022