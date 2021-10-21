Sheffield Utd goalie Jordan Amissah traces Jojo Wollacott’s steps

Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah

Having already featured for the Black Satellites in the past, Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah is already knocking hard on the doors of the senior national men’s soccer team following a fine outing this season in England.

He is picking up the traces of Swindon Town FC’s Jojo Wollacott, who made his Black Stars debut in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. He lasted the entire 90 minutes and had another chance in the 1-0 second leg in Harare.



Coach Milovan Rajevac revealed in an interview with the GFA Media Team on Monday that ex-Black Stars goalkeeper and current trainer Richard Kingson scouted Wollacott.

Unlike the League Two player, Jordan Amissah was born in Germany and trained with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 before moving to England to sign his first professional career with the Blades.