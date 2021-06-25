Sheffield Wednesday set to complete new deal with Charles Hagan

Ghanaian forward, Charles Hagan

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have reached an agreement in principle with in-demand youngster Charles Hagan, despite interest from Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City, among others.

The Owls have had a disappointing recent record when it comes to losing young players, with Liam Shaw departing to join Celtic and Osaze Urhoghide also looking ready to leave.



Hagan, a 19-year-old attacker signed from Chelsea in 2018, is the latest player to be linked with a transfer away, with Brentford, Charlton, Palace, and Leicester all expressing interest.



Wednesday stated in their retained list that they were in discussions with the teenager about a new contract, with earlier reports indicating that they were well-positioned to keep him because he wanted to earn more senior opportunity under Darren Moore.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are likely to win the race for Hagan and have reached an agreement in principle that will keep him at Hillsborough in the future.



The winger is likely to go to Wales with Wednesday for their pre-season camp and game against Celtic, with the teenager expected to push his way into the senior team following meetings with Moore.