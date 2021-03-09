Sheik Gumi say Nigerian Army no understand am well

Popular Islamic cleric Dr Ahmad Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric Dr Ahmad Gumi tell BBC say Nigerian Army no understand am well after dem release statement on Monday dey tell am to dey mind im tok regarding say di army dey divided on religious lines.

Sheik Gumi wey also be retired major for Nigerian Army yan say di problem wey e tok about na in di Nigerian Army na between 2010-2015 and no be today.



"I see wetin Army tok and i wetin i go yan be say misunderstanding dey for di issues. When i speak about di religious issue for army i no dey refer to today's army. The issue na from 2010-2015 when some pipo bin dey in charge of di army when a lot of bad bad things happun."



"Na during dat time bombings everywhere, e happun for Jaji and we lose a popular muslim general and even me na God save me because dem plant bomb for me."



Di kaduna based imam say e get good understanding with Nigerian Army and e feel say a lot neva change from im time with dem.

E also blame some media reports wey no dey factual for di misunderstanding.



Na on Monday General Mohammed Yerima wey be tok tok pesin for Nigerian Army say dem dey advise di imam to dey careful after dem see am for video dey tok to bandits and dey tell dem say di army officers wey attack dem no be muslims.



Di Army add say dem be pride of di nation and dem no dey use religion do anything wey concern dia work.