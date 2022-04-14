Sherif Mohammed pops up on the radar of Swiss giants FC Basel

Asante Kotoko midfielder Sherif Mohammed

Asante Kotoko midfielder Sherif Mohammed is reportedly on the radar of Swiss League giants FC Basel ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Porcupine Warriors as they dominate the Ghana Premier League in the ongoing campaign.



Sherif Mohammed has made 21 appearances and provided an assist in the 2021/22 campaign.



His performances has seen him attract the attention of the Swiss club, who have been monitoring players in the domestic league.

FC Basel signed for Ghana U20 midfielder Emmanuel Essiam from Berekum Chelsea in January and look set to snatch Kotoko's midfield dynamo.



Sherif Mohammed joined Asante Kotoko at the start of the season from Division One side Steadfast FC.