Sheriff Tiraspol announce Razak Abalora signing

Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol have announced the signing of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.



The Moldovan side via a Twitter post announced that the Black Stars goalie have joined the club after passing medicals.



Kotoko will receive US$300,000 as a transfer fee.



The former WAFA goalie held the record of most clean sheets kept in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) this season.

Abalora, following the deal, is now set to become the fourth Ghanaian to join the Moldovan first-tier side after Edmond Addo, Patrick Kpozo, and Abdul Basit Khalid who are all currently with the team.



Tiraspol will be playing the Europa League round of 32 after finishing third place in their Champions League group stage.



Meanwhile, Ghana's under-20 goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim is expected to take Kotoko's number one spot in Abalora's absence.



