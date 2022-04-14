Shilla Illiasu names best Asante Kotoko XI for the past two decades

Shilla Illiasu among Ghana’s squad for 2006 World Cup
Former Ghana international, Shilla Alhassan Illiasu has named his all-time best Asante Kotoko players for the past two decades.
Shilla Illiasu who had a short stint with the Porcupines before leaving for abroad named some of his former mates as some of the best players to have played for Asante Kotoko.
The list included Joseph Hendrichs, Stephen Oduro, Michael Asante among others.
The former Black Stars player named what he believes is the club’s best XI between the years 2000 and 2022.
In his lineup with a formation of 3-5-2, the retired footballer named goalkeeper Osei Boateng in post, with Aziz Ansah, Godfred Yeboah of blessed memory along with Issah Ahmed featuring as the three backs.
He also named influential player, Stephen Oduro as central midfielder with Nana Arhin Duah and Shilla Alhassan leading the attack.
Shilla Illiasu’s Asante Kotoko best XI (2000-2022)
Osei Boateng (GK)
Aziz Ansah
Godfred Yeboah
Shilla Illiasu
Issah Ahmed
Joseph Hendrichs
Hamza Mohammed
Stephen Oduro
Michael Asante
Nana Arhin Duah
Shilla Alhassan
