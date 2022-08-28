0
Menu
Sports

Ship out Kudus Mohammed on loan - Ajax legend Marciano Vink

Kudus Ajax 750x536 1 Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ajax midfielder, Marciano Vink urged the club to allow Mohammed Kudus leave on loan in the summer.

Kudus has struggled for game after three matches in the new season, playing only 24 minutes of 270 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Ghana international is frustrated and wants to make a move in the transfer window, and Vink believes that will be the best decision especially with manager Alfred Schreuder sticking to a certain core in the team.

"I saw with Ten Hag that he was very attached to his basic team. There was hardly any change. Boys had played a very tough Champions League game and were just back in it on Sunday. Now Schreuder is there and I think it will be a bit of the same," he said on Veotbal Talk on ESPN.

“If you're Kudus and you're the fourth pick on "10," it's going to be very difficult. Just rent that boy out and if it's solved, bring him back a year later," he added.

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with several teams in the summer transfer window including Leicester City and Everton.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: