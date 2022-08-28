Ship out Kudus Mohammed on loan - Ajax legend Marciano Vink

Mohammed Kudus

Former Ajax midfielder, Marciano Vink urged the club to allow Mohammed Kudus leave on loan in the summer.

Kudus has struggled for game after three matches in the new season, playing only 24 minutes of 270 in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The Ghana international is frustrated and wants to make a move in the transfer window, and Vink believes that will be the best decision especially with manager Alfred Schreuder sticking to a certain core in the team.



"I saw with Ten Hag that he was very attached to his basic team. There was hardly any change. Boys had played a very tough Champions League game and were just back in it on Sunday. Now Schreuder is there and I think it will be a bit of the same," he said on Veotbal Talk on ESPN.

“If you're Kudus and you're the fourth pick on "10," it's going to be very difficult. Just rent that boy out and if it's solved, bring him back a year later," he added.



Mohammed Kudus has been linked with several teams in the summer transfer window including Leicester City and Everton.