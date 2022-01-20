Show me a player like Ronaldo or Messi and I will include him - Kurt Okraku to Ghanaians

Football icons Messi and Ronaldo

Kurt Okraku defends Black Stars players

Okraku coy on Milo's future



Ghana exit 2021 AFCON at group stage



Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association maintains that the twenty-eight players who represented Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations are the best the nation could assemble for the tournament.



The quality of the team has become a subject of discussion after Ghana was bandied out of the competition.



The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three matches played to finish with a disappointing one point.

Ghanaians have blamed the team’s performance on the lack of quality players but Kurt insists that the best Ghanaian talents represented the nation in Cameroon.



““The players who represented Ghana are the best players we have, if there is a Ronaldo or Lionel Messi type of player somewhere who will move straight to our first eleven, just let me and I will include him,” he told the Jolly Breakfast Show on the Skyy Power 93.5FM.



Kurt Okraku in a separate interview on Asempa FM said that the players showed dedication and hunger to succeed but were not fortunate enough to achieve their dreams.



“I’ve heard a lot of commentaries about the players selected by Milo and I wonder why there are complaints. The 28 players selected are the best available to Ghana as at the time the team was announced.



“I will be surprised if you can give me three names who deserved call-ups but were not called. Every player deserved a call-up. Coach Milovan and his technical team selected the players and we stuck by them,” he said.

Kurt Okraku also praised the players for what he observes to be a show of passion and discipline throughout their camping in Qatar and in Cameroon.



He said that the Black Stars players never mentioned money and were focused on winning the trophy for Ghana.



TWI NEWS



“I have never worked with a group of dedicated Black Stars players like I had in Qatar and Cameroon. All the players gave up their maximum best, they were dedicated and went there to win and were very disciplined.



“The truth must be told that this is a group of players who didn’t speak about money, never discussed money and had the ultimate decision to win for Ghana but unfortunately, it didn’t happen, he added.