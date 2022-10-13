0
Menu
Sports

Sierra Leone striker Musa Kara attempts suicide by stabbing himself

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Sierra Leonean striker, Musa ‘Tombo’ Kamara, is reported to have attempted to commit suicide by trying to stab himself to death.

However, Musa Kamara was not successful in taking his own life as he was found by the people in his neighborhood and was rushed to the Bo Government hospital.

Some of the people who came to his rescue and were captured in the viral video cited by GhanaWeb claimed that Musa ‘Tombo’ Kamara attempted to kill himself because of his wife.

“Musa Tombo wants to kill himself for a woman (his wife, Hawa Tombo),” some of the locals were heard saying.

However, they didn't state what the wife did that made the footballer attempt suicide.

Musa Kamara last played in the Libyan League for Al Ittihad Tripoli just to return home.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS