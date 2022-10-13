Sierra Leone striker Musa Kara attempts suicide by stabbing himself

A Sierra Leonean striker, Musa ‘Tombo’ Kamara, is reported to have attempted to commit suicide by trying to stab himself to death.

However, Musa Kamara was not successful in taking his own life as he was found by the people in his neighborhood and was rushed to the Bo Government hospital.



Some of the people who came to his rescue and were captured in the viral video cited by GhanaWeb claimed that Musa ‘Tombo’ Kamara attempted to kill himself because of his wife.



“Musa Tombo wants to kill himself for a woman (his wife, Hawa Tombo),” some of the locals were heard saying.



However, they didn't state what the wife did that made the footballer attempt suicide.



Musa Kamara last played in the Libyan League for Al Ittihad Tripoli just to return home.





