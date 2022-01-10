Sights and sounds from AFCON 2021: Check out media centre for Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

The media centre for Ghana's two matches

The 2021 AFCON is expected to be broadcast in over 150 countries with television and radio stations as well as online platforms seeking to provide the best coverage of the continent’s football festival.



To achieve this aim, journalists who have stormed in Cameroon will need the best internet connectivity and a comfortable place to give the tournament the coverage it deserves.



Ghana, Morocco, Comoros Island and Gabon who make up Group C will play their opening two matches at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.



GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro who is in Cameroon brings you a report on the state of the media centre of the stadium where journalists covering the Group C games will be based.

The media centre is the hub of all media activities where journalists get access to team sheets, game stats, among others.



The newly-refurbished media centre is stuffed with chairs and has the best internet connectivity.



Journalists have also been provided workstations to allow them to tell the good story of African football.



The video below is the first of the ‘Sights and Sounds’ segment which is a feature of GhanaWeb’s coverage of the tournament.



Watch the video below