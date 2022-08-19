Sign Asamoah Gyan - Social media users charge Manchester United

Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan

Amid the swell of reactions to Asamoah Gyan’s intentions to join Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup was a comical one about getting him to play for Manchester United.

Social media users could not resist the lure of aiming a dig at the 3-time European champions as they offered Asamoah Gyan to the club.



Manchester United have struggled in the opening part of the 2022/2023 season, losing their first two matches.



Erik Ten Hag’s side have conceded six goals in the process and scored only two in the two matches played against Brentford and Brighton.



The struggle of United has made the butt of social media jokes and every day there is at least a reason to poke fun at the club that once dominated world football.



Social media users in a sarcastic sense believe that Asamoah Gyan who has been inactive for over a year and admitted to being overweight will be a good fit for Manchester United.

Gyan has been in the news all week following an interview he granted the BBC about his desire to have a last bite of the FIFA World Cup.



Gyan told the BBC that he is working hard to get himself in shape for the tournament scheduled for November this year.



“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he told BBC Sport.



“But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.



“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.

“Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.”





@ManUtd look Sharp and sign him he is free agent ????‍♂️ https://t.co/N6R43fa8vS — chelseaba (@KofiAinu) August 18, 2022

I had a dream! https://t.co/LGr8RuSbRL — Son of Man. ????????????????‍????????. (@worlany0) August 18, 2022

Osono Tor fom a ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/Sf13RxGQ4e — Teleconsultation Center, VRH Hohoe (@TCCVRHHohoe21) August 17, 2022

I swear we will come to old Trafford to Egg you. https://t.co/ITPDwIy62q — Ayo Jay (@Ayojay0) August 17, 2022

