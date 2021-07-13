Signing for Hearts of Oak is the best decision of my career – Salifu Ibrahim

Ghanaian midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Ghanaian midfielder Salifu Ibrahim says signing for Hearts of Oak is the best decision he has taken in his career.

The enterprising winger has had a descent campaign for Techiman Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak.



Salifu Ibrahim secured a move to the Phobians before the start of the second half of the Ghana Premier League after a brilliant performance in the first round with Eleven Wonders.



He adopted to life quickly and hit the ground running with the rainbow boys helping the club to win their first major title since 2009.



Speaking after their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals, Salifu Ibrahim expressed his joy and defended his move to Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season.

Asked if his move to Hearts is the best of his career, he said, “Yes, because to join a team in the second round and turn things around is not easy, so I am happy. in fact, this feat is the happiest moment in my life”



“Chalking this success thrills me a lot since it is my first season in the Ghana Premier League” he said.



He emerged as the best home based player of the year at the just-ended Ghana Football Awards.



